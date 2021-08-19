You Ask, We Answer: How does the recycling process work?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Where do my bottles, papers, and boxes go when they are picked up by the garbage truck?

It is a question News 18 has received from several viewers, concerned about their recyclables not being reused. To answer it, we stopped by Boxx Sanitation to get a behind-the-scenes look at the process.

"We live on one planet, and it only provides so many resources," Boxx Sanitation Operations Manager Wayne McIrvin said.

"With recycling, you're taking material, and you're reusing it. [It's] something that can not only be used once but can be reprocessed and used multiple times over and over again. It keeps up with human sustainability."

Garbage collectors at Boxx Sanitation stop hundreds of times a day, and a lot of them drive trucks that are divided into a garbage side and a recycling side, using a specialized door on the truck to make sure each bin goes where it is supposed to.

Drivers also glance at the recycling bin to make sure everything in it can be repurposed.

"It really stumps the [recycling] process when people throw things like diapers and car parts [into the bin]," he said. "Any metal aside from, aluminum and tin, are not recyclable. They're scrapable."

Boxx Sanitation brings all of the recyclables they pick up to a transfer center, where semi trucks go to load up on the items before taking them to a sorting facility in the Twin Cities.

The company sends out two trucks full of recyclables every day, each with 16 to 20 tons of recyclables on it. This equals roughly 100 tons a week and 400 to 500 tons a month.

The items are then melted, shredded, mulched, or flattened down to be re-used by companies that turn them into new products

What can you recycle?

In Eau Claire County, you can recycle aluminum, tin, and steel cans, glass bottles and jars, number 1, 2, and 5 type plastic containers, cardboard, and mixed paper.