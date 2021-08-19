Sandra Oh takes ‘Killing Eve’ break with dramady ‘The Chair’

LONDON (AP) — Sandra Oh has been dancing with death on “Killing Eve” since 2018, so she could do with a laugh. That’s one of the reasons the Canadian-American actor took on the role of Ji-Yoon Kim in the Netflix comedy drama series, “The Chair.” Oh plays the new head of a struggling college’s English department. As rewarding as she finds “Killing Eve,” Oh says its darker elements made her want to live in a “comedy space” for a change. The six-episode “The Chair” blends humor with the serious challenges that Ji-Yoon faces at home and at the school facing financial woes and generational clashes. The series debuts Friday on Netflix.