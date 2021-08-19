Relief is close; strong to severe storms bring a big temp change

Two more days. The hot and humid weather is on the clock and much more comfortable changes are coming.

Thursday will be hot with high temps near 90. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s which will make it feel like the low 90s at times. You'll see plenty of sunshine again with just a touch of haze.

Friday is basically a repeat as the blocking pattern that has been in place the last several days lingers. Eventually, we'll break down that setup which will finally allow the cold front, that has sat over the Dakotas since Tuesday, move east.

Strong to severe storms are possible overnight Friday into Saturday as that cold front passes. Our best chance for storms will be through the middle of the night at this point, which means you should turn alerts on before bed.

A level 2 risk for scattered severe storms is highlighted over parts of western Wisconsin. Others are in a level 1 isolated risk zone for storms. Large hail and strong winds the main threats.

These storms will pass early Saturday and then we'll be on our way to much cooler temps. The mid to upper 70s return for the weekend. Dew points tank but we get to keep the sunshine. There are most chances for storms as we go into next week.