Pet of the Day: Adaya

Meet Adaya, a two and a half year old spayed kitty waiting for her forever home in the Dunn County Humane Society.

Adaya was originally found as a stray. She's super chatty and would love to spend the entire day talking with you. She's very cute, with a beautiful shiny coat. She does prefer a quieter home, maybe with another calm cat or dog. She loves napping and cuddles.

If you think you'd be a perfect home for Adaya, head on over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet her.