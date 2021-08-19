Pentagon confirms Afghan refugees coming to Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- Military officials announced Wednesday Fort McCoy was one of three bases selected to temporarily house as many as 22,000 Afghan refugees.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said there was no guarantee the three bases would reach that 22,000-person capacity but that, as of Wednesday, was the capacity as the Department of Defense confirmed Fort McCoy and Fort Bliss in Texas would join Fort Lee in Virginia as the bases sheltering and processing Afghans who've applied for a Special Immigrant Visa.

A total of 34,500 such visas have been granted since 2014, according to the State Department. That included another 8,000 visas approved about three weeks ago, as the Taliban rapidly regained control of the country following the U.S. military withdrawal.

Gov. Tony Evers said at an event in Columbus Wednesday that Wisconsin would welcome Afghan refugees. He said the state didn't yet know exactly how many visa applicants and relatives would be processed at Fort McCoy but that not everyone there would be resettled in Wisconsin.

"We've heard numbers in the hundreds, possibly 2,000 but that, frankly, is all conjecture at this time," Evers said. "We will continue to keep posted when we know any more."

Kirby's briefing Wednesday did not include details on when the first refugees would start arriving at Fort McCoy. There were also no details on what COVID-19 testing and vaccination protocols might be in place upon the refugees' arrival.

Short and long-term congressional concerns

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) said he believed a top national priority should be ensuring both U.S. citizens and visa applicants have protection as they try to reach safe areas like the Kabul airport. Reports on the ground from CNN Wednesday described chaotic scenes as desperate Afghans struggled to make their way to exit points.

"Right now, that is the main part of the mission - is finding those folks and getting them out of the country," Pocan said. "In some cases, getting them across checkpoints to get to the airport, which is a safe zone to get into the country."

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) said he also believed a key short-term objective was ushering to safety any remaining citizens as well as Afghans who aided U.S. efforts.

"I think it's our obligation to make sure that we protect those Afghanistan citizens who truly helped the United States during our time and period of engagement," Steil said. "We need to be able to provide them safe passage out of Afghanistan to protect their lives."

Looking at the longer-term takeaways, Pocan said he hoped the lesson of the Afghan government's rapid collapse would signal an end to nation-building efforts abroad.

"It's just an unfortunate situation with a lot of mistakes made by the Department of Defense and intelligence over the last four administrations," Pocan said. "It was the right thing to get out of there. I just wish we could've done it in a way that would've helped more people to get out more safely with additional planning."

Steil said once efforts to move citizens and refugees to safety were complete, there should be a deep investigation into why the U.S. was so unprepared for how quickly the Afghan military was overrun.

"The question, right now, is not whether the United States should or should not have evacuated from Afghanistan," Steil said. "The question on the table is what happened with the failure of leadership on the execution of the mission?"