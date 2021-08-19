OnlyFans website to ban ‘sexually explicit’ content

OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, is planning to ban “sexually explicit” content. A spokesperson says the ban will start Oct. 1 and is the result of requests from banking partners. Nudity is still OK if it’s “consistent” with the company’s policy, but it’s not clear what that policy is. OnlyFans has become famous as a space for celebrities to interact with people on a personal level, as well as a place where sex workers can post and get paid in a relatively safe manner. OnlyFans says it has 130 million users and 2 million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion.