Merkel ally: US responsible for Afghanistan situation now

BERLIN (AP) — A leading member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc has called for the United States to provide funding and shelter to those fleeing Afghanistan now. The governor of Bavaria said Thursday that the U.S. bore the main responsibility for the current situation because of what he called Washington’s “in parts overly hasty” decision to leave Afghanistan. He said the U.S. should provide financial support to neighboring countries and the U.N. refugee agency, as well as take in people in necessary. Some officials in Germany have warned of a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis that saw hundreds of thousands of people from Asia and Africa come to Europe.