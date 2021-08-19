McDonell Schools enrollment expected to climb, again.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Teachers are putting the final touches on their classrooms, and the date is set for students to arrive.

For one local school district, the number of students is expected to grow, again.

According to the McDonell Area Catholic Schools' President Molly Bushman, last year's enrollment expanded by 9 to 10% system wide.

This year the district expects the same, with an overall growth of 15 to 20% in their K-12 systems over the past two years.

School officials said they think the pandemic gave parents an alternative look at schooling, which is why their student population is growing.

"Our enrollment is growing, absolutely. I think it opened parents' eyes to the fact that they have options and then they were exploring those options. It's not just about you're in-person, you don't have masks, that kind of thing," Bushman said. "Although, some people it does matter, I think some people are also realizing that having a faith-based education is important to them."

As for how McDonell plans to combat COVID-19 in the district this year, schools will follow a three-layer prevention strategy: encouraging hygiene, social distancing and vaccinations.

Masks will be optional this school year.

School begins for new students, kindergarten, third, sixth and ninth grades on Aug. 30.

All other students report on Aug. 31.

Of Note:

Mcdonell Area Catholic Schools will offer mental health resources to students, faculty, staff and families this year:

MACS principals, counselors, and student support staff are active in processes that facilitate the identification of, and services related to, the mental health well-being of students, staff and families. Outside partnerships are utilized as necessary to enhance our programming. The pandemic health services committee meets regularly to evaluate processes and procedures related to mental health awareness and needs. Staff will continue training on mental health and social and emotional considerations.