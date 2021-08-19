Man killed in crash identified as recent Memorial grad

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of the man who died when he crashed his car and it caught fire earlier this week in Eau Claire County.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the person is Ryder Woodworth, 19, of Eau Claire. He was a recent graduate of Memorial High School and he played on the soccer team there.

The crash happened Monday night near County Road B in the town of Brunswick.

A neighbor said they heard a vehicle crash and then found the car in a wooded area. It is not known what caused the crash.

A GoFundMe was set up for Woodworth's funeral expenses. You can find a link to it here.