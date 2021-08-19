Local leaders prepare for potential Afghan refugees in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Military officials are confirming Wisconsin's Fort McCoy as one of three bases that will temporarily house refugees from Afghanistan.



And with Fort McCoy being less than 1.5 hours from Eau Claire, local leaders are beginning to think of how the city should prepare for Afghan refugees coming to Wisconsin.

Eau Claire city councilor Andrew Werthmann said he is glad to see Wisconsin taking in those who are fleeing their country during this turbulent time. He said that if any of these refugees come to Eau Claire in the future, he wants them to know they are welcome.



Going forward, he said every part of city government will need to work together to help refugees feel like part of this community, adding that Eau Claire has done this before with Hmong refugees following the Vietnam War.

"We've seen what Eau Claire can do when we work with our business community, when we work with our churches, our nonprofits, our local government," Werthmann said. "We have a lot of caring in our community for other people. I think we've shown that before and I hope that we continue to kind of be that positive welcoming community that I know we can be."

It is unclear at this time how many Afghan refugees will be taken in at Fort McCoy, or for how long.