Lake Hallie police chief Cal Smokowicz to retire after 12 years in role

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The man in charge of protecting Lake Hallie from crime for over a decade is hanging up his hat at the end of the month as Cal D. Smokowicz with the police department is retiring after 12 years as chief.

Smokowicz began with the department in 2009, but began his law enforcement career back in 1982. He said that over the past four decades, only for four years did he not have at least two jobs. Even now, he works part-time as an officer for the town of Melrose Police Department.



Smokowicz said that a lot has changed over the years, especially with technology and what is expected of the police. But even if almost nothing on his belt is the same as when he started, he said people, and what it means to serve, is the same as always.



"There's been a lot of changes, a lot of challenges, and I've enjoyed it. I'd do the job all over again, even with some of the conflicts that are taking place today," he said. "Taking a step away is hard, however, it's time to pass the torch."

Aug. 31 will be the official last day in the job for Smokowicz though there will be some overlap while training the incoming chief, Ed Orgon.



In retirement, Smokowicz plans to move to Jackson County and work on creating a campground.