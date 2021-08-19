Hong Kong grants quarantine exemption to Nicole Kidman

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government says it has granted a quarantine exemption to an individual to perform “designated professional work” following reports that Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman did not have to spend time in quarantine when she arrived in the city to film a TV series. It did not identify Kidman by name. Kidman, who reportedly flew into Hong Kong from virus-hit Sydney, Australia, was spotted out and about in the city this week. She is here to film a new Amazon Prime Video series called Expats. Her quarantine exemption comes as Hong Kong tightens entry restrictions and increases quarantine periods for many visitors.