Ferguson’s Orchards opening on Saturday, Aug. 21

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Although many of us are sweating through the summer heat, you can get a taste of fall this weekend at Ferguson's Orchards.

Ferguson's Orchards in Eau Claire is opening this Saturday.

Co-owner Andy Ferguson said they have many new things this season, including a 100-foot-long grain train where families can take a guided tour around the orchard, real bathrooms, and a new wine collection featuring dry red, sweet wine, and of course apple wine.

They also built an industrial-sized kitchen so that they can pump out more apple cider donuts.

Families can still enjoy the familiar classics of apple picking, the corn maze, wagon rides and petting zoo.

"It's fun seeing all the families and kids here, especially in a year, year-and-a-half where they were big limitations on what you can do. Being vast majority outside here really provides a lot of fun, safe, healthy activities and opportunities to spend time together," Ferguson said.

Masks are recommended, but not required.

Ferguson said they have 132 acres, so there's plenty of room to physically distance as well.

The orchards will be open every day through Halloween from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.