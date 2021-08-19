Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a powerful roadside bomb has exploded among a procession of Shiite Muslims in central Pakistan, killing at least three and wounding over 50 people. Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the explosion. Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab province, where the attack took place. Witnesses said tensions are now high in the city, with Shiites protesting the attack and demanding retribution.