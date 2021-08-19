Eau Claire hits 90° for first time in August, but 19th time this year

High humidity once again made it feel like it was in the low 90s this afternoon, and Eau Claire even hit the 90 degree mark for the first time this month! Other spots topped out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon as the majority of Western Wisconsin remained below the 90 degree threshold.

It has been 22 days since Eau Claire last hit 90°, and the high was exactly 90° that day on July 28.

The month of August averages just two days each year with a high of at least 90°, and tomorrow is forecast to hit that mark just like today did. On the year, however, Eau Claire is well above average because of the eleven days at or above 90° in June and 7 days in July.

In fact, Eau Claire is now up to nineteen days and going for twenty 90°+ highs this year tomorrow. There has not been more than 12 days in a single year since 2013 (12 in 2018) when there were 15 days. Eau Claire has not had more 90+ days since 2012 nine years ago!

After tomorrow's heat and humidity, a cold front will move through tomorrow night. That will trigger a broken line of showers and storms that are most likely between midnight and 6am Saturday morning. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, though the risk for severe weather has decreased a category from yesterday's outlook.

Humidity will decrease on Saturday with the aid of a westerly wind, and highs will only climb to the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be comfortable and a couple degrees below average with highs in the upper 70s.

Another round of storms is possible Sunday night and there will be on and off chances through much of next week.