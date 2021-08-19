Derrick Van Orden, vets react to Afghanistan situation

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The grief and shock of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan is a feeling shared by veterans here in the U.S. and locally in western Wisconsin.

Thursday, veterans joined congressional hopeful Derrick Van Orden to talk about the situation abroad.

"We have to understand that this did not need to happen this way," said Van Orden.

After troops started withdrawing from Afghanistan, the Taliban took, and the country's residents are displaced and area veterans are feeling the frustration at home.

"I want us as a public to start acknowledging those of us here that have suffered from this and are going to view every crtique, every foreign policy aspect of it as a critique on themselves, because that's what I did," said Jason Church, a retired U.S. Army captain.

Church, from Menomonie, was wounded in Afghanistan by an IED blast that resulted in the amputation of both legs below the knee.

And as his outside wounds have healed, the ones on the inside, are now re-opened.

"The images the other day prompted me to ask my men for the video of what occurred to me on that day because it existed," Church said.

Van Orden expressed angst for something that the former Navy SEAL said could have been avoided.

"I'm going to do my best to make sure that this never happens again, because we can't do this as a nation, this is a completely and wholly bungled operation," Van Orden said.

As for the refugees that are to reach Wisconsin's Fort McCoy, Church said, 'welcome them.'

"One of the things I believe deeply that will help a lot of the veterans heal is seeing these people live and love and hold the liberty that exists here that we promised them there," said Church.

One last message Church wanted to send to veterans struggling during this time, contact the VA Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255.