Dana’s Bar and Grill fire leaves $350K in damage

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A fire at a restaurant on Eau Claire's far northwest side remains under investigation, but it caused plenty of damage.

According to Jeff Olson, with the Township Fire Department, the fire at Dana's Bar and Grill on Tuesday caused $350,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Departments assisting Township Fire were Rock Creek, Elk Mound, Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, Altoona, Wheaton, and Chippewa Falls.