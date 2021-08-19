Buffalo County man gets 30 years for killing his wife

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - An area man convicted of murdering his wife last January will spend 30 years in prison.

Buffalo County Judge Thomas Clark handed down that sentence on Wednesday for Jonathan Medeiros of Nelson.

He pleaded guilty in June to reckless homicide -- reduce from first degree intentional homicide.

An investigator said Medeiros told him he got out of bed, grabbed a shotgun and fired it. He said his wife Jolene was screaming at him, so he fired again -- shooting her in the head.