Blugolds fall sports get set for season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's been nearly two years since most Blugolds fall sports have competed, and the wait is almost over.

But for men's soccer, it's just the beginning. The program will play it's first game in program history next month, and they think they can be competitive right away.

"The excitement revolves around building an attacking style," said Casey Holm, Blugolds men's soccer head coach. "Big, fast, strong, physical and that can compete immediately."

The women's soccer team returns after being ousted from the WIAC tournament in the first round in 2019. Several seniors are returning fir their 5th season with unfinished business.

"That's what we feel like we are coming back for," said Anna Kautzman, Blugolds women's soccer midfielder. "We're all just really excited to get going and work for what we fell short of last time."

Men's and women's cross-country had a long layoff, but many athletes competed in track and field last spring. That's helping prep them for getting back to distance racing.

"However the spring goes kind of carries over to the fall," said Emma Drangstveit, Blugolds cross-country runner. "Whether you had a good season and want to keep that going into the fall, or didn't have a good season, a lot of people have some fire or some goals then for the fall."

Women's volleyball practiced hard last season with no matches scheduled, and they now return to practice with something to play for.

"Last year without competition, it was difficult to enjoy the grind every single day," said Kim Wudi, Blugolds volleyball head coach. "We're just really excited to have things to look forward to as far as opponents to play."

The football squad makes it's long awaited comeback in September, and the team can't wait to play under the lights at Carson Park for the fans.

"Hearing that roar of everybody going crazy, it's going to be exciting," said Austin Belot, Blugolds running back. "It's something I've waited a long time for, and it's making me really excited, now my blood is pumping."

The Blugolds football team begins the season at home on Sept. 4 against Luther. Both cross-country teams also hold their first meet in Eau Claire the same day at the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Open.

Volleyball, and both men's and women's soccer kick things off on Sept. 1. Volleyball visits the University of Northwestern-St. Paul, men's soccer heads to Hamline University, and women's soccer hosts Augsburg at Simpson Field.