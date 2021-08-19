Augusta opens new athletic complex, thanks donors

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - With the cutting of a purple ribbon, Augusta School District celebrated a moment five years in the making Thursday evening outside of the high school.

The district opened its new athletic complex, a $2 million dollar project that improved the track and football field surfaces and upgraded the stadium's seating, lighting and entrance plaza.

Donors were honored during a ceremony at 6:00 p.m., and again at halftime of the football game against Pittsville.