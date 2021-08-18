YMCA to offer free swimming lessons

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)-In an effort that's positively Chippewa Valley, the Chippewa Falls YMCA is offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged families.

The lessons are being offered to 100 children ages 3 through 13.

The funds for the lessons come from a grant through the USA Y.

There's no need for a YMCA membership to qualify, but families must meet certain income eligibility requirements based on income and how many family members would join the program.

Officials with the Chippewa Falls Y say they hope the lessons help keep kids safe.

"One of the leading causes for accidental childhood deaths is from drowning. And our goal as an association and specifically for pools is to not only help kids learn how to swim but help them have fun around the water," said Aquatic Director Carylann Menzies

Families can apply for the program online or in person.

This is the first time the Chippewa Falls location received the grant and they hope to receive it again next year.