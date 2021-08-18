UPDATE: Cardinal Burke in ‘serious but stable condition’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – A statement posted regarding Cardinal Raymond Burke said Tuesday night that he is in ‘serious but stable condition’.

The statement was posted through the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which was established by Cardinal Burke.

It went on to say, “His family, who with a team of doctors, is responsible for all medical decisions while the Cardinal remains sedated and on a medical ventilator, has great confidence in the care he is receiving. The Cardinal has received the Sacraments from priests nearby to him. There are several relics in his room.”

It also said that his family isn’t disclosing his location “to avoid the obvious difficulties that might cause.”

Cardinal Burke announced on his Twitter account on August 10 that he had contracted COVID-19. On August 14, his Twitter feed said that the Cardinal had been hospitalized.

The full statement is below. News app readers can view the statement here.

