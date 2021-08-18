Turkey offers to mediate between Ethiopia and Sudan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is urging Ethiopian leaders to find a peaceful resolution to the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia that has displaced tens of thousands and left millions hungry. He also said his country was willing to mediate between Ethiopia and Sudan to resolve a separate border dispute. Erdogan spoke Wednesday during a joint news conference with visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The visit comes amid a broadening of the conflict in Tigray, which began in November after a political fallout between Abiy and the leaders of the Tigray region. Thousands have been killed in the nine-month war that has been marked by widespread allegations by ethnic Tigrayans of gang rapes, manmade local famines and mass expulsions.