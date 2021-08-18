Tropical stork ends up in New York, dies after eating litter

NEW YORK (AP) — A wood stork typically seen in tropical and subtropical regions migrated to New York City but died 10 days after it was first spotted on Staten Island. Researchers say the bird apparently ate a large piece of hardened foam that was found in its stomach. The Staten Island Advance reports that the juvenile wood stork was first seen by bird researcher Anthony Ciancimino on July 31 in a saltwater marsh near Staten Island’s Amazon warehouse. The bird died 10 days later. A necropsy revealed a piece of insular foam more than a meter long in the bird’s stomach.