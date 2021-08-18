Three more days of heat before stormy changes

The weather isn't changing much the next three days. The heat will slowly build and the dew points will keep us sweaty. It's not until a strong cold front moves in late Friday that we'll see any relief.

Wednesday will be sunny, humid and hazy. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and dew points will be in the mid 60s. Heat indices will be in the low 90s for a few hours in the afternoon. Wildfire haze will keep the sky a little less blue, but we won't have any air quality problems.

The peak heat will roll in Thursday as high temperatures try to get to 90. We haven't seen 90 yet in the month of August after already having 18 days at 90 this summer.

Heat indices will be in the low 90s again Thursday, with plenty of hazy sunshine again. There is little in the way of change until Friday.

A strong cold front will develop over the Dakotas' and move in late Friday afternoon. Strong to severe storms are already in the forecast for Friday night.

Temperatures will likely drop at least 10 degrees heading into the weekend. The humidity will fade and it will be much more comfortable through the start of next week.