Suspicious death investigation underway in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A suspicious death is being investigated in Menomonie and three people are being held in the Dunn County Jail because of it.

Lieutenant Matthew Benrud with the Menomonie Police Department confirmed that to News 18.

There are still a lot of details we don't know, but Benrud did say a 36-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in Menomonie.

The cause of death and manner of death are still pending as investigators wait on the toxicology report from the Ramsey County Medical Center.

Preliminary autopsy results show she had no significant injury or trauma.

Police would not confirm the victim's name nor the names of the three suspects or how they know each other.

We do know they are being held on drug charges at this time.

Benrud couldn't say exactly when they expect that toxicology report back, but did say they'll be able to release more information at that time.

News 18 will continue to follow this case.