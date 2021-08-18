Strong storm chances return Friday, most likely Friday night

This week has seen a slow temperature increase each day, and the humidity has climbed into the very humid category.

Highs this afternoon topped out in the mid to upper 80s for most, with a few spots especially near and across the Minnesota border that pushed closer to 90. With the high humidity, it did feel like the upper 80s to near 90 at times.

Humidity will continue to peak in the very humid category each day between 65 and 70, possibly briefly higher in some spots. Overnight humidity will be in the low to mid 60s but could be closer to 65 than 60. This hot and humid pattern will continue until our next rain chances which arrive sometime Friday or Friday night.

There is a level two risk for severe storms Friday evening and Friday night for when this round moves through, though the timing of this system is still uncertain as the remnants of a tropical storm down south is now interacting with the subtropical weather pattern, which is the pattern that affects areas near 45N latitude, including the Chippewa Valley.

Currently, it looks like rain and storms are most likely near or after midnight Friday night and will end Saturday morning, though they could begin earlier Friday evening or hold off even longer and affect more of the day on Saturday.

Again, this all depends on how quickly the tropical system dissipates as it will hold up our subtropical pattern until it does.

There are high school football games on Friday night that could be affected by these storms if they arrive a bit earlier than the current forecast, but the high school games scheduled for tomorrow on Thursday night will not have storms threaten, though very humid air will remain. The games pictures are just a few of the games our News 18 Sports Team will be at, with highlights beginning on Thursday's 10PM Report.

Once the rain and storms depart on Saturday, humidity will slowly decrease and temps will remain below 80 even as clouds begin to clear. Sunday looks nice with a high near 80 and dew points near 60, possibly even down in the upper 50s.

More chances for showers and storms return Sunday night and there will be on and off chances continuing through next week.