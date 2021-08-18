Speed, stamina key for Lake Holcombe as it moves to 8-man

HOLCOMBE (WQOW) - In years past, Lake Holcombe football has played 'bully ball.'

That will not be the case in 2021 as the Chieftains begin a new era of 8-player football in a rogue conference. The team split from its co-op status with Cornell after nine years.

Lake Holcombe has 19 players, which head coach Brandon Baldry believes is a good starting point. The Chieftains return eight letter winners and have speed, but stamina will be important as the season unfolds.

"We've been running every day at practice, more than last year it feels like," senior quarterback Colton Minnick said. "That's what we've been working on more, being quick."

Lake Holcombe will scrimmage at Bruce High School on Friday before opening the season at Thorp on Friday, August 27.

Catch more high school previews during our 'Countdown to Kickoff' special. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.