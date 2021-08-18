Rusk County man charged for allegedly tampering with woman’s drink

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Conrath man is facing more than a decade behind bars after allegedly slipping a sleeping pill in a bartender's drink.

The move was caught on surveillance video, which you can watch above.

Last month, News 18 spoke with the bartender whose drink was spiked.

"I think there's something wrong with this can, it's funny, you know? So, I looked in there with the flashlight and seen that it was foaming and said, 'well, I'll go look at the surveillance cameras and see if maybe somebody did something to it,'" said bartender Mellissa Hladilek.

From this incident, Parish Bennett is charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, placing foreign objects in edibles and obstructing an officer.

An initial appearance is scheduled for mid-October.

Bennett is out on a signature bond and is ordered to stay away from the victim and the Broken Arrow Bar. He is also not allowed to drink alcohol or possess any medications not prescribed to him.

According to the criminal complaint, Bennett originally denied putting anything in her drink until officers informed him it was caught on camera.

He later said he put the sleeping pill in her drink to help her sleep because she's said she hasn't been sleeping well.