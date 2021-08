EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Area law enforcement is grieving after the death of one of their own



Paul Zurek, who recently retired from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, died Monday night. Officials say he was working on some machinery when a skid steer shifted, pinning him.

According to his obituary, he served as a DARE instructor, SWAT team member, K-9 handler, and firearms instructor, among other roles.



Paul Zurek was 53