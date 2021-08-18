Pet of the Day: Rover

Meet Rover! He's a four and a half year old, 60 pound pup waiting for his forever home from the Dunn County Humane Society.

Rover was originally surrendered to the home because he was not a fan of being out on the farm. He would much rather prefer to be with someone who is going to do some fun things with him like walks, drives, and other outdoor activities with his people. His favorite toy is a tennis ball. He does like to be the center of attention, so he shouldn't be placed in a house that already has another dog or cat.

If you think you'd be a perfect home for Rover, head on over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet him.