Panthers playing for Gabriel Sabelko

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Durand Panthers football team is dedicating its season to one of its own.

Gabriel Sabelko died unexpectedly earlier this month. He was 16 years old and passionate about sports.

Durand will miss his energy and work ethic.

"He means everything to this team," senior running back Simon Bauer said. "We are going to rally up as a squad together and it's going to really bring us together."

The Panthers sported #27 patches on their helmets at Friday's scrimmage in Altoona. Players will also wear marks on their shoes.

Durand will open the season at Spring Valley on Friday.