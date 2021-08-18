Mason Companies, Inc. breaks ground on new fulfillment center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A project that's been over seven years in the making has finally come to fruition in the Chippewa Valley.

Mason Companies, Inc. broke ground on its biggest project yet Wednesday, marking the newest development for the company since building corporate offices in 1980.

"This is a very sizable project for us, I'm talking tens of millions of dollars and so it's also the biggest facility that we've ever built of our own facility, so it's a big, big project that is again, why you might take on once in a lifetime," said Jay Berlin, president and CEO of Mason Companies, Inc.

A company that's been a Chippewa Valley staple for over 117 years now has a permanent location in the Lake Wissota Business Park on Lake View Drive in the form of a 425,000 sq.ft. fulfillment facility.

"When you have somebody be here for 100-plus years, and they're reinvesting in the community, it's really outstanding," said Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman.

According to Berlin, the reason behind the push for the project was for the company to evolve, and reinvent itself.

"Today we have three fulfillment centers that warehouse our product and run our pick, pack, ship operations, return operations etc. out of those three facilities, so as we complete this 425,000 sq. ft. facility, two of those will be consolidated into this owned facility," Berlin said.

Last week, Hoeft Builders began construction for phase one of the project, and Wednesday Berlin announced plans for an eventual phase two.

"It gives the land capacity to build ultimately in phases to 975,000 square feet for fulfillment operations. We have two office facilities that are separate buildings about half mile apart in Chippewa Falls that part of that phasing will be building our new corporate offices in to one building, getting the whole family together under one roof," Berlin said.

A timeline for the phase two expansion has not been set. As for how many jobs the new development will bring to the area, the Berlin did not provide a number at this time, "We will be adding jobs for years to come, that's another important draw to us and this community is a great employment base."

The fulfillment center is slated to be completed in the spring of 2023.