WQOW App Users, Watch the Video Here.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Hy-Vee is giving us a look inside what appears to be a nearly-completed store off of Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

The video highlights many of the features inside the store like Wahlburgers, DSW Shoes, W Nail Bar, Nori Sushi, MIA Italian, and HyChi with hot Asian meals.

Earlier this month, Hy-Vee told News 18 the plan was to be open by Halloween.