‘Heartbroken’ Florida town has ties to Haiti’s quake zone

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida suburb holds deep ties to the town in southwestern Haiti that was hard hit by Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Many residents of Boynton Beach have been worried about their loved ones. Some are already mourning cousins and uncles who died while officials are trying to assess the needs in Haiti. In the past decade, Boynton Beach has grown its Haitian population far from Miami’s Little Haiti and established a partnership with the town Les Cayes by welcoming officials. One of them was a former mayor who was found dead under the rubble.