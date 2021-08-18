Ex-resort employee was found with nearly 1,200 images, videos of child porn, complaint says

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man arrested while working at Metropolis Resort earlier this week allegedly had nearly 1,200 images and videos of child pornography and hundreds of pictures of female employees at Action City.

Brent Nicolet, 24, is now charged with a single count of possession of child porn, which carries with it a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Nicolet was an employee of Metropolis resort until being arrested on Monday. The company says he no longer works there.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court:

It was back in July when a detective received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible child porn on Dropbox, an online media transferring system.

Authorities found 1,192 images and videos of suspected child porn.

They also found 325 images of females' backsides at Action City. Other similar pictures were taken of females at shopping centers and at She-nannigans.

The detective also found a video shot up a female's skirt at a house party in Madison.

On Monday, the detective talked to Nicolet and showed him some of the pornographic images. Nicolet said he recognized the pictures and said he found them online. Nicolet told authorities he didn't think of the kids as being younger than 15.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

On Wednesday, a $10,000 signature bond was set with orders not to go on the internet unless it is for work. He is also ordered not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.