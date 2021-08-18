Evers directs $50M to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The pandemic has exacerbated several challenges facing the agriculture industry, and Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced farmers are getting a financial boost from federal coronavirus relief.

"Is it making people whole? Absolutely not. But what it does is it gives them a bit of a lifeline in a really difficult time," Evers said.

At Govin's Farm in Menomonie, Evers announced he will be directing an additional $50 million in direct payments through a new round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.

Funding for the program was provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

Through that same program, Evers distributed $50 million to farmers last year.

"It's important for us to support farmers because farmers are always there for us. Farmers have the flexibility to use those dollars how they most need it, how they best see fit, how to help their bottom line in a time when our state is still bouncing back from the COVID pandemic," said Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.

Applications for the latest round of funding will open later this year following the fall harvest.

DATCP will partner with the Department of Revenue to administer the program.