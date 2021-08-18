Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — A small wildfire that swept through a mobile home park and left dozens of homes in ashes is the latest in a series of explosive blazes propelled by gusts through Northern California. The drought-parched region is expected to see red flag warnings for dangerously high winds and hot, dry weather through Thursday. Those conditions have fed a dozen uncontrolled wildfires, including the Dixie Caldor fires in the Sierra Nevada that incinerated much of the towns of Greenville and Grizzly Flats. On Wednesday, another wind-driven fire destroyed dozens of mobile homes in Lake County and injured at least one resident before firefighters stopped its progress.