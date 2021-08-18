Booster shot rollout expected to start week of Sept. 20

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - U.S. health officials have announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling.

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health authorities, calls for booster doses eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a joint statement said, "we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease."

The first people eligible for the booster shot will be health care workers and nursing home residents. That is because they were first to be eligible for the vaccine initially. As of now, the boosters will only be available to people 18 and older.

According to ABC News, right now the boosters will be aimed at people who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine but Johnson & Johnson booster shots are anticipated in the future.

The plan is dependent on the FDA giving the vaccines full approval.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said all vaccines lose effectiveness over time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

