Booster shot guidance allows mixing Pfizer, Moderna shots

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you receive a booster shot in the near future, you'll be able to freely select between Pfizer and Moderna for your third dose -- as long as you've already received two shots of either of the mRNA vaccines. That means if your first two shots were Moderna, you could get Pfizer for the booster shot and vice versa.

A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms that those who intend to get a third shot are permitted this choice as long as it's been 28 days since the initial two-dose vaccine series was completed.

An advisory committee with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends receiving the same vaccine type originally given during your first two appointments -- a suggestion echoed by Audrey Boerner, a public information officer with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

"We are encouraging people to talk to their physician and go back to where they got their first two doses to increase the chance that their third dose will be the same," Boerner wrote in a response to an inquiry by News 18.

"At our health department clinics, we offer both Moderna and Pfizer so will be able to provide either dose to individuals who come to our clinic and are eligible for their third dose."

Data regarding the health impacts of mixing vaccine products is limited. In July, the World Health Organization advised leaving the decision to mix vaccines to public health authorities.

