Arrest made in Isanti County homicide investigation

INSANTI, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest after the body of a missing woman was found partially buried on the suspect’s farm in Isanti County. Search warrants unsealed Tuesday say 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven had been shot in the head. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined her manner of death is a homicide. Authorities say on Aug. 5, Vangrinsven had been drinking at the Isanti VFW post where she worked. Officials say she left the bar that night with the suspect and when she failed to show up for work the following day, she was reported missing.