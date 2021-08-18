Another walk-off for Polanco; Twins beat Indians 8-7 in 11

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning to give the Minnesota Twins an 8-7 win over the Cleveland Indians. The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th. Danny Coulombe, Minnesota’s eighth pitcher, got the win. Justin Garza took the loss for Cleveland. Polanco ended Monday’s game against Cleveland with an RBI double in the 10th. A day earlier, his walk-off sacrifice fly gave the Twins a win over Tampa Bay.