Afghan refugees could arrive soon to Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WISN)- Afghan refugees are expected to start arriving in Wisconsin soon and some could be headed to Fort McCoy in Tomah.

The private buses seen at Fort McCoy Tuesday have been confirmed to be staging to receive fleeing refugees.

They are said to be on a six-month contract for around-the-clock service as refugees are transported to Wisconsin by American military planes from Afghanistan.

The Pentagon confirmed Fort McCoy is one of two military bases in the United States that will temporarily house Afghans, and their families, eligible for special immigration visas.

It's unclear which barracks will house the Afghan refugees. Fort McCoy has rooms for thousands of soldiers that are now possibly available for the refugees.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement on the fort's use saying in part:

"We have been in contact with federal partners about resettlement efforts for Afghan people who are seeking refuge at Fort McCoy. As we learn more information, Wisconsin is ready to assist these efforts and help these individuals who served our country and are now seeking refuge." “We also know some Wisconsinites who served in Afghanistan alongside these allies—as well as some of those who have sought safety in our state previously—may be experiencing trauma and anxiety as they watch these events unfold. We are thinking of them and are reminded today and in the days ahead to offer each other support, patience, and kindness and treat one another with empathy, respect, and compassion.” Gov. Tony Evers

The Pentagon said it can evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people each day from Afghanistan.