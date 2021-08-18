6 Dunn County Board supervisors test positive for COVID-19 after late July meeting

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Health officials in Dunn County are pointing to a meeting late last month to demonstrate just how contagious COVID-19 is, saying six people at the meeting later tested positive despite, "almost all attendees at the meeting" being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Video of the meeting on July 28 shows most of the county's 29 board members gathered in a large room, all facing the same direction at tables like in a classroom setting. Nobody is masked.

"Despite the fact that almost all attendees of the meeting were fully vaccinated, six supervisors subsequently tested positive for the virus. It was confirmed that some of these went on to infect members of their households before their symptoms were evident," said Dunn County Manager Paul Miller in a press release.

The county is urging residents to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

“Local hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients,” said Dave Bartlett, county board chairman. “If we don’t all take proactive steps to address this, we could soon face a health care crisis.”

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker