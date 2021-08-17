Thousands evacuated as fire sweeps through French forests

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters are battling a fire racing through forests near the French Riviera that forced the evacuation of thousands of people from homes and vacation spots. Two firefighters have been injured in the blaze that started Monday evening. Fueled by powerful Mediterranean winds, the fire had consumed a broad swath of forest by Tuesday morning. Some 6,000 people have been evacuated from homes in the region and a dozen campgrounds, and vacationers were locked down in a holiday center for Air France employees. Particularly fierce forest fires have swept across southern Europe and North Africa in recent weeks.