The 18th annual Hike for the Homeless takes off

ALTOONA (WQOW) -If you were driving near River Prairie Tuesday night, you may have seen people walking around in green shirts and yellow and blue shirts.

People of all ages, and even some dogs, came down for the 18th annual Hike for the Homeless event. The event benefits Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc., which owns and operates the Beacon House Shelter in Eau Claire.

Walkers had the option of either a one-mile or 2.8-mile route, enjoyed food trucks and a raffle.

Bill Callaghan, Beacon House's public relations director, said Tuesday night's event was about teaching the community the different programs Beacon House offers.