Meet McLovin, a three year old neutered male at the Dunn County Humane Society.

McLovin arrived to the humane society in July as a stray. He loves everyone and everything, as his name suggests. He is a great lap cat if you're looking for a kitty that will give you snuggles and a lot of love.

If you think you'd be a good owner for McLovin, head on over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet him.