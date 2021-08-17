Pedestrian struck, killed was a Minneapolis pediatric nurse

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The pedestrian struck and killed in a Twin Cities suburb over the weekend has been identified as a 29-year-old nurse who lost her track star sister to cancer two years ago. Ramsey County sheriff’s officials say Abigail Anderson was struck after a driver hit a parked car that was on the shoulder of the road Saturday night in Falcon Heights. The Minneapolis woman was the younger sister of Gabe Grunewald, an Olympic hopeful who died in 2019 at age 32. Anderson was also an avid runner. She was on the cross country team at the University of Minnesota.