One dead after Eau Claire County crash, vehicle fire

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into a wooded area in the Township of Brunswick. It happened Monday, Aug. 16 just before 10 p.m. in the area of County Road B, just south of Mitchell Road.

A neighbor said they heard a vehicle crash and saw it on fire in a wooded area. When sheriff's deputies and fire fighters arrived they found a person dead in the vehicle.

As of Tuesday morning it is unknown what caused the driver to drive off the roadway and enter the ditch. The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.