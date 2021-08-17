Minnesota schools face contentions issues over face masks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the return to school approaches and the delta variant of the coronavirus surges, Minnesota schools are divided on whether to require students and teachers to wear masks. Mask policies have been among the most contentious issues that school district leaders have faced this summer. Minnesota Public Radio reports that some district leaders have even had to ask law enforcement for help maintaining calm at public board meetings where masking policies have been discussed and decided. But amid all the disagreement, health experts, school leaders and families agree that it’s important to prioritize getting kids into classes for in-person learning.